Donald LaLuzerne
Brussels - Donald Clarence LaLuzerne, 84, Brussels passed away on January 31, 2020 at Autumn Fields CBRF. He was born September 24, 1935, to Clarence and Emma (Gerondale) LaLuzerne in the Town of Gardner.
Survivors include his wife, Jillian; four children, Debbie (Randy) Gromowski, Jackson, WI; Kathy (Rich) Kubichek, Rochester, MN; Brenda (Mike Hallet) Klaubauf, Green Bay; Corey (Julie) LaLuzerne, Brussels; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; sister, Diane (Allen) Johnson, Green Bay
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Francis & St. Mary Parish in Brussels, with Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Friday. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020