Services
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
(920) 743-6574
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Forbes Funeral Home & Cremations - Sturgeon Bay
319 West Spruce Street
Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis & St. Mary Parish
Brussels, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis & St. Mary Parish
Brussels, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald LaLuzerne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald LaLuzerne


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald LaLuzerne Obituary
Donald LaLuzerne

Brussels - Donald Clarence LaLuzerne, 84, Brussels passed away on January 31, 2020 at Autumn Fields CBRF. He was born September 24, 1935, to Clarence and Emma (Gerondale) LaLuzerne in the Town of Gardner.

Survivors include his wife, Jillian; four children, Debbie (Randy) Gromowski, Jackson, WI; Kathy (Rich) Kubichek, Rochester, MN; Brenda (Mike Hallet) Klaubauf, Green Bay; Corey (Julie) LaLuzerne, Brussels; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; sister, Diane (Allen) Johnson, Green Bay

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Francis & St. Mary Parish in Brussels, with Rev. Anthony Birdsall officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Forbes Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Friday. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Thursday.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -