Donald Leanna
Green Bay - Donald J. Leanna, 88, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, from cancer surrounded by his family. He was born on February 15, 1931, in Bay Settlement-Champion, WI to Ace and Myrtle (Process) Leanna.
Donald served in the U.S. Army and after two years was honorably discharged in 1957. After serving in the Army, he shared a home with his brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Olivia.
He worked at the Brown County Golf Course for 35 years as a greenskeeper. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and attend auctions. He especially loved going up north to Crivitz. Donald loved his dog, "Pookie".
Donald is survived by his sister-in-law, Olivia Leanna; nieces and nephews, Diane (Mike) Wenninger, Jerry (Cindy) Leanna, Richard Leanna; sister, Carole (Raoul) Schotty; sister-in-law, Georgina Leanna; brother-in-law, Bob Schoen; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Arnold Leanna, Joseph (Ellen) Leanna, Richard Leanna, Mercedes Pappas, Emily Schider and Viola Schoen; and a great-niece, Deanna Wenninger.
Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Avenue, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020; followed by the Funeral Service at 4:00 p.m. with Deacon Jim Gauthier officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Unity Hospice; as well as Dr. Anthony Jaslowski and Dr. Daniel DeGroot.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020