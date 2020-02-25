Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church,
1484 Ninth Street,
Green Bay, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church,
1484 Ninth Street,
Green Bay, WI
Donald M. Hanson

Donald M. Hanson Obituary
Donald M. Hanson

DePere - Donald M. Hanson, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, February 22, 2020

Visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street, Green Bay, WI on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
