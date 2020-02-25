|
|
Donald M. Hanson
DePere - Donald M. Hanson, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, February 22, 2020
Visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth Street, Green Bay, WI on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. A complete obituary, expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Don's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020