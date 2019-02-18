|
|
Donald M. Wegand
Greenleaf - Donald M. Wegand, 71, Greenleaf, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was born February 23, 1947 in Kaukauna to the late Robert and Rita (Verhagen) Wegand. On May 17, 1968 he married Doris Kersten at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greenleaf.
Don is survived by his wife Doris, children: Amy (Russ) Stover, Shelly Wegand, Julie (Shawn) Puishis, and Jenny (Jake) Geurts. Grandchildren: Rachel, Alexandra, Ben, Elizabeth, Hailey, Conner, Bret, his siblings: (identical twin) Ronald (Jackie) Wegand, Tim (Jill) Wegand, Jim (Jeanne) Wegand, Joe (Marge) Wegand, Chris (Joe) Verhagen, as well as Doris' family, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call after 4:00PM Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, with a prayer service at 7:00PM to bring the evening to a close. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Thursday at St. Clare Catholic Church, Greenleaf until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM with Fr. Brian Wideman officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Please go to www.ryanfh.com to send online condolences to the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019