Donald "Max" McCombDe Pere - Donald "Max" Roger McComb, 81 passed away peacefully at his home in De Pere on October 9, 2020.Max was born on September 6, 1939 in Palmyra, WI to the late Claude and Betty McComb. He is a 1957 graduate of Palmyra High School. Following school Max joined the US Air Force, and he was stationed in Alaska for four years.On May 18, 1968, he married Nancy M. Etzel at St. Mary's Church in Palmyra, WI. He became a Deputy Sherriff for the Jefferson County Sherriff's Department and ultimately retired as a Claims Manager from Aon Insurance at the age of 71. Max called Palmyra his home for his first 30 years of life.Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, one daughter, Ann Leiterman, two sons, Jon (Brooke) and Michael (Arin) McComb; six grandchildren, Alexa and Jake Leiterman, Quinn and Finley McComb, and Avery and Broden McComb; brother-in-law's and sister-in-law's, Richard and Niki Etzel, Gary and Holly Etzel, Margaret Christ, Patty Bealhen and Rosemarie Etzel; many nieces, nephews; and several great friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Betty McComb; one sister, Patricia Boufka, in-laws, Erv and Virginia Etzel; two brothers-in-law, Mark and John Etzel; and his niece Heidi.Some of the things that Max loved were his family, his home, the US Flag, the Constitution, being in police work, and visiting his friends in Texas and in Florida. He always enjoyed his black powder gun club, Canadian fishing trips and watching airplanes at the local airfield and enduring the family Christmas in July at the cabin for 20 years. He loved his pickup truck and sitting at the end of De Baker Lane up at White Potato Lake, doing the Milwaukee Journal crossword puzzle (for 60 years) in the "quiet" of the woods and taking up his role as self-proclaimed "Gate Keeper".Our family would like to thank the staff at Unity Hospice for their care and kindness shown to Max and a special thanks to our family and friends for their love and support throughout. Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral will be held with a mass at St. Francis Xavier in De Pere with a military burial to follow at Mt. Olivet cemetery. A celebration of Max's life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.Don was a very proud Irishman and in his truck was a sign "You can always tell an Irishman, but you can't tell him much".In Lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials can be sent to Simply Cremation, (920) 431-0100.