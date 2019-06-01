|
|
Donald Mueller
Bonduel - Donald Cameron Mueller, born on November 27, 1922 in Ricketts, Iowa to the late Charles and Mathilda (Rabe) Mueller, passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 96.
Donald graduated from the first class of Bonduel High School in 1940. He was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Pacific Theater in the Philippines, New Guinea and Japan from 1943 - 1946 as a sergeant in the 3rd ESB Special Brigade as a medic. After his service in the armed forces he operated Mueller's Tavern from 1946-1963 and Mueller's TV from 1963 until retirement in 1995. Donald was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel.
He was united in marriage to the former Mary Elizabeth (Hoffmann) Froelich on December 30, 1989 at St. Martin Catholic Church in Cecil, WI.
Donald is survived by: his wife, Mary; stepdaughters, Eileen (Roger) Engel of Green Bay and Connie (Gary) Holewinski of Bonduel; step-grandchildren, Eric Engel, Mindy (Ken) Melendy, Misty (Tyler) Thornborrow, Jamie (Bobby) Andrews, Jeremy Holewinski, Jillian (Jason) Rybacki, and Jonathan (Katie) Holewinski; 9 step-great grandchildren; one sister, Corinne Anderson of DePere; nieces and nephews, Jolene (Keith) Cheslock, Kristine (John) Reinke, Charles Mueller, John (Barb) Mueller, Kim Anderson, Mark (Carol) Anderson, Scott (Laura) Anderson, Jeff (special friend Kate) Mueller, Peter (Beth) Mueller, Tom (Laura) Mueller; great nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Doris Mueller and Howard and Mary Mueller; brother-in-law, Jerome Anderson; and Mary's parents, Raymond and Grace Hoffmann.
Don was a loving husband and will be deeply missed by Mary and his extended family. He was an avid golfer who always enjoyed the weekly foursome with his friends until health issues no longer allowed him to continue. He enjoyed skiing and hunting with his nephews. One of his fondest/coldest memories was attending the famous Packer Ice Bowl in 1967. Watching Packer games was one of his favorite pastimes. The many Army reunions of renewing acquaintances in the 3rd Army Special Brigade were also special times for him. Don will be remembered for his quick wit which brought laughs to so many. We will all miss him.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bonduel with the Rev. Mark Palmer officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
A special thank you to Dr. Paul J. Schmitz, Dr. Daniel DeGroot, Sherri Szczpanski, NP at Prevea Health and Unity Hospice for all their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church "Hope In Him" campaign would be appreciated.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 1 to June 2, 2019