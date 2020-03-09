Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Donald "Don" Ninham


1958 - 2020
Donald "Don" Ninham Obituary
Donald "Don" Ninham

Green Bay - Donald David Ninham, 61, lost his battle with cancer on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Don was born to Doris (Doxtator) Smith and David "Tawit" Ninham on April 5, 1958.

Don enjoyed watching Gun Smoke, WWE Wrestling and being outside and cutting grass for everyone that needed help.

Don is survived by his daughter Georgianna (Dewayne) Bell and son Donald "Al" Ninham; six grandchildren: Cheya, Ashton, Olivia, Yessi, Leodon and Skyler; Siblings: Wanda (Bob) Zernicke, Karen (Brian) Ninham, Faye Ninham, Sherri (Clyde) Skenandore, Robert (Jay) Ninham, Cara (Ralph) Matchopatow, Lorleen (Jim) John and Rosa Smith; his aunties: Ruth Kerker, Dorothy Ninham, Florence John and June Jabas, and many nieces and nephews.Don was preceded in death by both parents, step-dad David Smith, brother Bruce Ninham, maternal grandparents George and Anna Doxtator and his paternal grandparetns Melinda Ninham and Nick Jordan.

Visitation for Don will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay, WI 54301) from 10am-12pm. A service will follow at 12pm. Burial will be at Oneida Sacred Burial Grounds. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

The family would like to thank Grancare Nursing Home for taking such good care of Don. They'd also like to thank Unity Hospice for all of the love and compassion they showed Don.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
