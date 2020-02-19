Services
Cotter Funeral Home and Crematory
860 North Webster Avenue
De Pere, WI 54115
920-336-8702
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
4805 Sportsman Drive
Ledgeview (De Pere), WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:30 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
4805 Sportsman Drive
Ledgeview (De Pere), WI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
4805 Sportsman Drive
Ledgeview (De Pere), WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
4805 Sportsman Drive
Ledgeview (De Pere), WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Don" Pierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald "Don" Pierce Obituary
Donald "Don" Pierce

De Pere - Donald Paul "Don" Pierce, age 88, of De Pere, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 on his 88th birthday.

Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (De Pere), on Friday, February 21, from 3-7pm, with a parish prayer service at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Saturday with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the to assist with dementia research.

A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -