Donald "Don" Pierce
De Pere - Donald Paul "Don" Pierce, age 88, of De Pere, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 on his 88th birthday.
Family and friends may visit at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (De Pere), on Friday, February 21, from 3-7pm, with a parish prayer service at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at the church, from 9:00am until 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Saturday with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the to assist with dementia research.
A full obituary will appear in Friday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020