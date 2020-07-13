Donald Przybelski
Green Bay - Donald P. "Don" Przybelski, 81, Green Bay, passed away on July 11, 2020. The son of the late Stanley and Rose (Treml) Przybelski was born in Green Bay on April 17, 1931.
Don attended De Pere High School and graduated from Oconto High School, class of '57. He enlisted in the US Army in 1961, and was called to action during the Berlin Crisis while stationed in Washington State. Upon returning to Wisconsin Don met Ruth Belleau. They were married April 25, 1964 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral. Together they shared 56 wonderful years. Don worked at American Foods and Armour and Company, retiring in 2003. He enjoyed playing cribbage, going to museums, cooking, especially soup, and laughing with friends and family. He was a member of the Pazaza Club.
Don is survived by his wife Ruth; children Jim Przybelski, Lisa Day, Donna (Jason) Bailey; grandchildren Jennie, Danielle, Jessica, Samantha, and Amanda; a great grandson, Kayden; brothers, Myron "Reb" (Pat) Przybelski, Steven "Zeke" (Michelle) Przybelski, and David Przybelski; sisters, Mary Carey, Karen (Steve) Powell-Barta, Dori (John) VanderKelen; brother in-law, Michael Belleau; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family memorial service will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
. To send a card, please mail to the funeral home with attention to the family of Don Przybelski. Inurnment will be in St. Maximilian Kolbe Cemetery, Sobieski, WI.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Don's name. Special Thank You to the staff at Green Bay Oncology for their compassionate care given to Don and his family.