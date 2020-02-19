Services
Nickel Funeral Home
7101 Morrison Road
Greenleaf, WI 54126
920-864-2418
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
8378 Cty Hwy W.
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
8378 Cty Hwy W.
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
8378 Cty Hwy W.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Christensen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald R. Christensen


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald R. Christensen Obituary
Donald R. Christensen

De Pere - Donald R. Christensen, 87, De Pere, formerly of Wayside passed away on Tuesday February 18, 2020. He was born October 10, 1932 to the late Oswald and Jennie (Rait) Christensen.

Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. After returning home, he married Janice Johnson in 1956, and as newlyweds they moved to Memphis so Don could continue his education. They then moved back to Iola and started their family. In 1963 the family moved to Wayside and bought into Morrison Lumber and Fuel, which is now known as Christensen Mills. A faithful member of Zion Lutheran in Wayside, Don also served on the Reedsville School Board for 12 years. Above all though it was his wife, children, and grandchildren that brought him the most joy.

Don is survived by his wife Janice, their children; Tia (Greg) Carlson, Todd (Tammy) Christensen, Paul (Jill) Christensen, and Dana (Jason) Zarling. 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as his twin sister Dorothy Inderdahl, and sister Betty Kropilnicki, also numerous nieces and nephews further survive.

He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Carrie Lynn, his brother Bob (Clarice) Christensen, brothers-in-law Frank Kropilnicki and Howard Inderdahl, and sister-in law, Arlene (Jim) Jardine.

Friends may call at Zion Lutheran Church 8378 Cty Hwy W. from 5:00PM - 7:00PM Friday February 21, 2020. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Saturday at the church until time of service at 11:00Am with Pastor Austen Welter and Pastor Kyle Wangelin officiating. Burial to follow with military honors in the church cemetery. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family with arrangements.

Special thanks to Unity Hospice, Jennifer from St. Vincent Home Health, as well as Pastor Welter and Pastor Wangelin
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -