Donald R. Christensen
De Pere - Donald R. Christensen, 87, De Pere, formerly of Wayside passed away on Tuesday February 18, 2020. He was born October 10, 1932 to the late Oswald and Jennie (Rait) Christensen.
Don proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. After returning home, he married Janice Johnson in 1956, and as newlyweds they moved to Memphis so Don could continue his education. They then moved back to Iola and started their family. In 1963 the family moved to Wayside and bought into Morrison Lumber and Fuel, which is now known as Christensen Mills. A faithful member of Zion Lutheran in Wayside, Don also served on the Reedsville School Board for 12 years. Above all though it was his wife, children, and grandchildren that brought him the most joy.
Don is survived by his wife Janice, their children; Tia (Greg) Carlson, Todd (Tammy) Christensen, Paul (Jill) Christensen, and Dana (Jason) Zarling. 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, as well as his twin sister Dorothy Inderdahl, and sister Betty Kropilnicki, also numerous nieces and nephews further survive.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Carrie Lynn, his brother Bob (Clarice) Christensen, brothers-in-law Frank Kropilnicki and Howard Inderdahl, and sister-in law, Arlene (Jim) Jardine.
Friends may call at Zion Lutheran Church 8378 Cty Hwy W. from 5:00PM - 7:00PM Friday February 21, 2020. Visitation will continue after 9:00AM Saturday at the church until time of service at 11:00Am with Pastor Austen Welter and Pastor Kyle Wangelin officiating. Burial to follow with military honors in the church cemetery. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family with arrangements.
Special thanks to Unity Hospice, Jennifer from St. Vincent Home Health, as well as Pastor Welter and Pastor Wangelin
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020