1/1
Donald R. Laundrie
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald R. Laundrie

Waupaca - Donald R. Laundrie, age 90, of Waupaca, formerly of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. He was born on February 19th, 1930 in the Town of Scott, the son of Harry and Mary Helen (Verhagen) Laundrie. On October 9th, 1965 Don married the love of his life, Leonarda (Lee) Skalecki.

Don owned and operated De Lon's Beauty Salon in Green Bay for over 40 years. He was dedicated to excellent customer service. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his clients and employees every day.

Don treasured quality time with family and friends. His devotion to his children and grandchildren brought him a great sense of pride and truly meant the world to him.

Don will be remembered as a steward who lived generously, worked hard, and put others before himself. Don was an entrepreneur who enjoyed the challenge of turning dimes into dollars no matter if it was cutting hair, selling apples, or "growing a cherry orchard".

Don is survived by his wife Lee, three children, Faye (Todd) Klismet Waupaca, Kenneth (Nicole) Laundrie Homer Glen, IL, Dennis (Michelle) Laundrie Appleton. Seven grandchildren, Alexis, Kelsey(special friend Jason Wenzel) Klismet; Morgan and Samantha Laundrie: Collin, Mason and Emma Laundrie. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Patricia Radtke.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca at 11 AM on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, with Father Xavier Santiago & Father Kurt Klismet, presiding. Entombment will be at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of the service at the church.

Thank you to Park Vista Legacy of Waupaca for your wonderful care and support.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holly and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved