Donald R. LaundrieWaupaca - Donald R. Laundrie, age 90, of Waupaca, formerly of Green Bay, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2020. He was born on February 19th, 1930 in the Town of Scott, the son of Harry and Mary Helen (Verhagen) Laundrie. On October 9th, 1965 Don married the love of his life, Leonarda (Lee) Skalecki.Don owned and operated De Lon's Beauty Salon in Green Bay for over 40 years. He was dedicated to excellent customer service. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his clients and employees every day.Don treasured quality time with family and friends. His devotion to his children and grandchildren brought him a great sense of pride and truly meant the world to him.Don will be remembered as a steward who lived generously, worked hard, and put others before himself. Don was an entrepreneur who enjoyed the challenge of turning dimes into dollars no matter if it was cutting hair, selling apples, or "growing a cherry orchard".Don is survived by his wife Lee, three children, Faye (Todd) Klismet Waupaca, Kenneth (Nicole) Laundrie Homer Glen, IL, Dennis (Michelle) Laundrie Appleton. Seven grandchildren, Alexis, Kelsey(special friend Jason Wenzel) Klismet; Morgan and Samantha Laundrie: Collin, Mason and Emma Laundrie. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Patricia Radtke.He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews.The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in Waupaca at 11 AM on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, with Father Xavier Santiago & Father Kurt Klismet, presiding. Entombment will be at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 10 AM until the time of the service at the church.Thank you to Park Vista Legacy of Waupaca for your wonderful care and support.