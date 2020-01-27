|
|
Donald Randerson
Crooked Lake - Donald P. Randerson, age 83 of Crooked Lake, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Donald was born on March 8, 1936 to the late Melvin and Martha (Stiljes) Randerson. He served his country in the United States Army in the mid 1950's. On April 19, 1958, Donald married Joyce Lewins. Donald worked for Fort Howard for many years. In 1971, Donald and Joyce moved their family to Crooked Lake. He then worked for John Hogan and later Northeast Asphalt laying black top, which he retired from. After retirement, Donald and Joyce took several trips to Canada fishing. Donald enjoyed deer hunting in Newald with his nephews.
Donald is survived by his wife, Joyce; 4 daughters, Cindy (Mark) Steffeck, Vickie (Del) Gardebrecht, Patti (Ken) School, and Deb "Otter" Randerson; 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Darian) Gardebrecht, Tyler (MacKenzie) School, Ethan (Emmy) School, and Kelsey School; 5 great-grandchildren, Emalee, Aubry, Remington, Cainen, and Taelynn; sister, Alice May. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; special friends, Walter Remic and Gary Wallenkamp.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 9 am until the memorial service at 11 am. Donald will be interred at Mountain Cemetery in the spring. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to the staffs of Unity Hospice and The Bay at Suring Nursing Home for the care and compassion offered to Donald during his time of need.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020