Donald Richard DeRoost
Green Bay - Donald Richard DeRoost, 87, passed away Saturday June 6, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1933 to William and Erlene (Jacqmin) DeRoost.
Don graduated from West High School, Class of 1953. On October 31, 1959, he married Jean Shehow at St. Paul's Methodist Church. Don worked as a master machinist at Green Bay Foundry and Machine Works, and at De Pere Cabinet.
He enjoyed trap shooting, fishing, golfing, bowling, wood projects, shooting pool, baseball, motorcycling, going to the YMCA four days a week for the last few years, playing a card game "Pegs and Jokers", and putting together puzzles with his wife. Don really loved to collect things; he leaves behind a trove of accumulated collections.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean; his children, Sue and Joe Rabideau, Ginger Clark, Sherry and Dave Mattox, and Daniel DeRoost; eight grandchildren, Sara, Michael, Nathan, Tara, Trista, Eric, Reannah, Donovan; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat (Bob) Chapelle and their three children, Lori, Rachael and Justin; nephew, Bill (Mary) Kaminski, and their families; niece, Candace (Jerry) Leisgang, and their families; Jean's siblings, George (Kathy) Shehow, Leroy (Friend Mary) Shehow, Judy Casper, Delores (Friend Jerry) Fiedorowicz, Irene (Mark) Warner, Nancy (Charlie) Lesperance; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Erlene; stepfather, Harry Bullion; and two sisters, Lorraine Kirtwright and Betty DeRoost.
Family and friends may gather at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11. A private family service will be held. With concerns for the coronavirus, we urge that all in attendance wear masks. The visitation will be limited to 40 people at a time in the funeral home, with others waiting outside while observing physical distancing and proper sanitization. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.