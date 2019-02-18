|
|
Donald Robert Engebos
Green Bay - Donald Robert Engebos, 91, a lifetime resident of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born March 23, 1927 in Green Bay to the late Greg and Emily (Kropp) Engebos. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1945. After completing an engineering certificate program from Milwaukee School of Engineering he joined the family business of Greg Engebos & Sons, Inc. as the HVAC contractor, vice president and manager.
He picked up the hardworking entrepreneurial spirit from his father. Don contributed his energy in building the family business and in community service. Over the years, Don contributed much to the growth of Green Bay and the Westside that served as the foundation for what residents enjoy today such as Perkins Park and Lambeau Field.
In 1960 he was awarded a Distinguished Service Award from the Junior Chamber of Commerce for his many contributions to the growth and development of Green Bay through such organizations as the West Side Business and Professional Men's Association, the St. Mary's Hospital Funds Campaign, his church, community service clubs and business associations.
He was elected City Alderman of the 24th Ward in 1960 and served through 1968. During this time, he was appointed President of the Green Bay Industrial Development Authority overseeing the building of Packerland Industrial Park among other civic projects.
He was then reelected in 1984 as Alderman/County Supervisor and served another six years. He served as the first Chairman of the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority and in his last two years was elected County Board Chairman. After 14 years of service to the city of Green Bay and Brown County, he retired from public life in 1990.
In the mid-1980s he left the family business to start Atlantic Contracting Systems, Inc., went on to open Wildlife Classics Gallery in Suamico; and a home-based framing business Wildlife Plus Art & Framing where he was active well into his 80s.
Beyond Green Bay he enjoyed many years on White Potato Lake and later in Arizona with family and friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Barbara Sparks, Carol (Frank) Reichert and Dawn (Bryan) Daniels; grandchildren, Chad (Karen Yan) Grochowski, Rachael Grochowski, Ben Reichert, Brian (Alisa Woofter) Reichert, Julia Pecor, Sarah Pecor, Jon Pecor and Tyler Daniels; great-grandchildren, Ava, Oren, Laila, Halle, Mia, Olimpia, Annabelle, Violet and Azaria.
In 1984, Don married Verna (Sell) Miller (2014). Surviving step-children, Brett (Sarah) Miller, Todd (Linda) Miller, Daniel Miller and Peggy (Charles) Parins; 6 step-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Honorine Van De Walle (1983) whom he married in 1947; and one infant daughter, Donna Marie (1965); brother, Ralph Engebos; sister-in-law, Betty Engebos; and brother-in-law, Donald Baye.
Friends and relatives may call at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday February 22, with the wake service at 7:00. Friends may also call at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St. for visitation at 10:00 A.M. followed by Mass at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 23, with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in the name of Donald Engebos.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2019