Donald S. Wagner
GREEN BAY - Donald S. Wagner, Green Bay, died Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born November 26, 1931 in Green Bay to the late Constant and Mathilda (Mileski) Wagner. Don married Joyce A. Geyer on August 24, 1957, at St. John the Evangelist in Green Bay, who preceded him in death in February 2006.
Don served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 in Germany. He then graduated from Badger Business College and became a Certified Public Accountant with the firm of Schuldes, Burns, Alk and Denis. He became a partner and joined the Wipfli accounting firm where he retired in 1992. He was an active member and officer in the Wisconsin and American Institutes of CPAs.
Don was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Green Bay, where he served many years as a member and officer of the Holy Name Society and the Athletic Club. Don served the community as a member and officer in the Thursday Breakfast Optimist Club, the Cerebral Palsy and Boys and Girls Club organizations. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and visiting casinos.
Survivors include daughter, Diane (Mike) Ravet, Green Bay; son, Brian (Darlene) Wagner, Milwaukee; grandchildren, Shawn (Brianne) Ravet; Lisa (Mike) Haefke; Matthew (Lindsey) Wagner; Kristen Wagner; great-grandchildren, Madyson and Brayden Ravet and Ava Haefke. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
In addition to his wife, Joyce, and his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Isabel (George) Benedict, Rose (Bertie) Benedict, Mary (Irvin) Liebert, Dolores (Arnold) Van Lannen; his brothers Edward Wagner, Frank (Della) Mostek, Harry (Theresa) Mostek, Richard Wagner.
Don's family expresses deep appreciation and thanks to the 9th floor staff at St. Vincent Hospital, the staff at Unity Hospice and nephew, David Van Lannen, for their assistance and care for Don during his last weeks. Interment will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020