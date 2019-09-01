|
Donald Schmeisser
Abrams - Donald L. Schmeisser, 73, Abrams, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born on May 31, 1946, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Harold and Rose (Strandt) Schmeisser. Don is a graduate of Neenah/Menasha High School. He was a retired member of Local 400, and also worked as a steamfitter for many years. Don was proud of the work he did, and enjoyed the friendships he made through the course of his career. He loved the outdoors, and spent a great deal of his time fishing, hunting, and working with his numerous bird dogs over the span of his life.
Don is survived by his children, Richard (Chasity), Robyn (Chad) Peterson, James (Elizabeth) and Jennifer (Kevin) Corcoran; grandchildren, Abigail, Samuel, Riley, Jack, Alexander, Zachary, Vincent, Patrick, and Liam; one sister, Carol Allyn-Shayani; nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary, who he dearly missed and talked of fondly all the time; his parents; and one brother, James.
Memorial service to be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Patricks Church, 5246 St. Patricks Road, Stiles, WI. Visitation starting at 10am with the memorial service at 11am and a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donating to Rawhide. https://www.rawhide.org/starrmemorial/
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019