Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patricks Church
5246 St. Patricks Road
Stiles, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patricks Church
5246 St. Patricks Road
Stiles, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schmeisser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Schmeisser


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Schmeisser Obituary
Donald Schmeisser

Abrams - Donald L. Schmeisser, 73, Abrams, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Born on May 31, 1946, in Green Bay, he is the son of the late Harold and Rose (Strandt) Schmeisser. Don is a graduate of Neenah/Menasha High School. He was a retired member of Local 400, and also worked as a steamfitter for many years. Don was proud of the work he did, and enjoyed the friendships he made through the course of his career. He loved the outdoors, and spent a great deal of his time fishing, hunting, and working with his numerous bird dogs over the span of his life.

Don is survived by his children, Richard (Chasity), Robyn (Chad) Peterson, James (Elizabeth) and Jennifer (Kevin) Corcoran; grandchildren, Abigail, Samuel, Riley, Jack, Alexander, Zachary, Vincent, Patrick, and Liam; one sister, Carol Allyn-Shayani; nieces and nephews; extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Mary, who he dearly missed and talked of fondly all the time; his parents; and one brother, James.

Memorial service to be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Patricks Church, 5246 St. Patricks Road, Stiles, WI. Visitation starting at 10am with the memorial service at 11am and a luncheon to follow.

Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to express online condolences to the family.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donating to Rawhide. https://www.rawhide.org/starrmemorial/
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now