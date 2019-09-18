|
Donald Smits
Green Bay - Donald Joseph Smits, 89, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at Woodside Oaks Apartments. Donald was a loving husband of 66 years to Arlene M. Smits. Born in Oneida on June 1, 1930, Donald was the son of Antone and Anna Smits. He grew up working on the farm, graduated from Seymour High School, and was an electrician at Fort Howard where he worked for 40 years before retiring in 1991.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene (Sobieck), children: Steve Smits, Margaret Coenen (Carl), Chuck (Debbie) Smits, Jerry Smits, Rose Jordan, and Lori (Tony) Gonnering, 6 grandsons, 12 granddaughters, and 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Greasby. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Elmer, Marie, Leona, and Mabel.
There will be a visitation for Donald on Saturday, September 21, at NATIVITY OF OUR LORD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2270 S. Oneida St., Green Bay, from 9-11 AM with the funeral mass to follow at 11 AM. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be expressed with Donald's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Donald's family would like to thank the Unity Hospice team for their wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019