Donald "Gus" Tanner
Pulaski - Donald "Gus" Tanner Jr., 53, Pulaski, died suddenly Thursday morning, March 7, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee from health issues associated with a long life of dialysis. He was born January 24, 1966 in Cherry Point, NC to Donald Tanner Sr. and Kathy Mulloy. Don grew up in the south and graduated from Parkway South High School in Manchester, MO and attended Southeast MO State on a music scholarship. As a young man he entered the US Coast Guard where he served until he was medically and honorably discharged and received his nickname "Gus".
On September 21, 1996 he married Terri "Tigger" McDermid at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Green Bay. Following their marriage the couple lived in Green Bay before moving to rural Pulaski where they had two children together. Gus was an active member of the Wolf River HOG Chapter #5629 and served in many capacities, enjoying numerous rides with his fellow riders and wife Tigger.
Survivors are his wife, Tigger Tanner, Pulaski; two children LCpl Tyler Tanner, USMC currently stationed at Norfolk, VA; Willow Tanner at home, his stepson, Kristain McDermid, ID; his mother, Kathy Mulloy, MI; one brother, David Tanner, MO; his maternal grandmother, Shirley Mulloy, MI.
He was preceded in death by his father in 2003, his paternal grandparents and maternal grandfather.
Visitation will be held 3-6 pm Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls with a service to follow. Cremation will follow.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019