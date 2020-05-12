Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Donald "Don" Tilot


1954 - 2020
Donald "Don" Tilot Obituary
Donald "Don" Tilot

Bellevue - Donald "Don" Tilot, 65, of Bellevue, beloved companion of Julie Perrigoue, departed this life after a short battle with cancer.

Don was born on July 14, 1954 in Green Bay son of Irene (Walus) Tilot and the late Donald J. Tilot. His father founded Tilot Oil Inc, and Don later entered the family business where he worked until his retirement. Earlier in life Don enjoyed boating and most recently spent numerous hours volunteering at the Automobile Gallery. Don will always be remembered most as a loving son, father, grandfather, brother, loving companion, and a friend to many.

He is survived by his loving companion, Julie, his two daughters, Katie (Mike) Jurey and Sarah (Nate) Borley along with his mother, Irene Tilot. Don leaves his beloved grandchildren: Micah, Vayda, and Ellie. He also leaves his siblings: Mary (Dave) Hanefeld, Jeff (Bette) Tilot, and Mark (Kim) Tilot as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

During the current health restrictions surrounded the COVID 19 Pandemic a celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date. Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance or sympathy please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020
