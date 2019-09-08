|
|
Donald Vanden Heuvel
Seymour - Donald J. Vanden Heuvel, 89, of Seymour passed away Friday morning, September 6, 2019, at Meadow Wood Assisted Living. He was born May 1, 1930, son of the late Henry and Alvina (Hackl) Vanden Heuvel.
He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, Seymour.
Don was united in marriage to Rosemary Ebben May 20, 1952 having celebrated 67 years of marriage.
He started Don's Ornamental Iron and his creations can be found at many area homes and businesses. Creating and fabricating with metal was his passion.
Don is survived by his wife, Rosemary; daughter, Mary Rose (Tom) Stadler; son, Carl (Karen) Vanden Heuvel; grandchildren: Laura (Vanden Heuvel) Shepard, Lisa (Brandon) Swan, Joel (Abby) Vanden Heuvel, Lee Vanden Heuvel, and David Vanden Heuvel; great-grandchildren: Paige and Katelynn Shepard, Lily and Jersey Lou Swan, Audrey and Karli Rose Vanden Heuvel. He is further survived by his sisters: MaryAnn (John) Erickson; brother-in-law, Barney Mitchell; sister-in-law, Dorothy Vanden Heuvel; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Vanden Heuvel; son, Lawrence Vanden Heuvel; sister, Rita (Elzer) Biese; brothers: Henry Jr. (Kathleen) Vanden Heuvel and Michael Vanden Heuvel; and sister, Elsie Mitchell.
Friends may call at St. John Catholic Church, Seymour, on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at the church on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 9:30 am until the funeral mass at 11:00 am with Fr. Sengole Arockia Dass, O. Praem and Deacon Rich Matuszak officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Don's memory.
Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to Don's family at www.muehlboettcher.com
Thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd, Meadow Wood, and Unity Hospice for the compassionate care of Don.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019