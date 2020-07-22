1/
Donald "Smiley" VanDeurzen
Donald "Smiley" Van Deurzen

De Pere - Donald "Smiley" L. Van Deurzen, 77, De Pere passed away on July 21, 2020.

Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home,860 N. Webster Ave., De Pere, on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 2:00PM to 8:00PM. A parish prayer service will conclude the evening at 8:00PM. Visitation will continue on Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview (De Pere), from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am with the Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating. Following the funeral mass, a luncheon will be served at the Maple Sweet Dairy Farm. Interment in All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
JUL
26
Prayer Service
08:00 PM
Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care- De Pere
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeff and Sara Allen
Friend
