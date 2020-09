Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Van Hefty



Donald Lee Van Hefty, 77, of Marinette, passed away March 17, 2020.



Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 3, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Peshtigo from 8:00 am until 10:45 am.



A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am and burial will be in Oconto Catholic Cemetery. Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.









