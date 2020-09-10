Donald (Wiener) Verdegan
Kewaunee - Donald (Wiener) Verdegan, age 88, of Kewaunee died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born on October 2, 1931 in Kewaunee to the late Charles and Gertrude (Crabb) Verdegan.
He graduated from Holy Rosary Catholic School and Kewaunee High School in 1949. He served in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.
He married Mary Rose Zeman on November 28, 1959 at Holy Rosary Church, in Kewaunee.
Don worked at Kewaunee Engineering for over thirty years until retiring in 1993. After retiring, Don and Mary spent many hours volunteering with several organizations, including American Red Cross Disaster services providing disaster relief on twenty-two National disasters including 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, earning them the awards for American Red Cross Emergency Services and Volunteer of the Year. They also received the Green Bay Packers Community Quarter Back Award. They were Rotary Persons of the year. While volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Don and Mary met former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn. They also met with Cardinals Bernard Law and Raymond Burke. They took the opportunity to travel to Lourdes, France as escorts for the International Bishops and Cardinals with Pope Benedict XIV. They were long time volunteers at the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help.
Don spent thirty-seven years with the Kewaunee Fire Department which included the huge Kewaunee Engineering fire in 1965. Don participated with his long time friend, John Kay, on an Old Glory Honor Flight. He was a member of American Legion Post 29 and the Knights of Columbus.
During his life, Don, enjoyed playing baseball, softball and bowling. For many years he was a high school baseball umpire. Later he enjoyed hiking in National Parks and wintering in Gulf Shores, AL. Don and Mary especially enjoyed spending time with their children and grandchildren, attending their activities, including two back to back weddings this last August.
Survivors include his wife Mary Rose of over sixty years: daughter: ANN and companion, Rick Schultz and his daughter, Stephanie; daughter: MONA and Mike Rabas and their children: Simon (Jenny) and Michaela Rabas; Son, DON and Ann and their children: Erica (Jon) Auge, Elise (Travis) Bartelds, Ethan (Riley Tousignant). His brother, Glenway Verdegan; sisters-in-law: Gertrude Kuehl, Sue Zeman, Barbara Arkwright and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son: Jon Verdegan; step-grandson, Jonathon Schultz; eight brothers and two sisters; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Edward and Frances Zeman and special Aunt and Uncle, Albert and Frances Crabb.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12 at Holy Rosary Church, Kewaunee until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. James Dillenburg. Mass will be live streamed on Holy Rosary website, Holyrosarykewaunee.com
. Go to "Parish" and click on "Todays Mass" .Burial will follow with full Military Rites in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Ascension at Home of Sturgeon Bay, Unity Hospice and Fr. John Broussard for their compassionate care and prayers they gave Don and his family.
