Donald "Don" W. NeumanGreen Bay - Donald W. Neuman, 94, Green Bay passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at New Perspective in Howard which became his "new" home and he often said the he lived like a King. Don was born on October 18, 1925, in Green Bay the son of the now late Arnold and Gertrude (Rabideau) Neuman. Don left high school early to serve his country during W.W. II and enlisted in the United States Navy, serving aboard the U.S.S. South Dakota as a Gunners Mate and obtained the rank of Seaman 1st class. Don was honorably discharged after his faithful service. In 1947 he married the former Lois Hansford and the couple enjoyed over 31 years together. Lois preceded her in death on June 18, 1978. Don was employed at Northwest Engineering as a Machine Operator for many years until his retirement. Since he left high school early to defend his country, years later he was able to obtain his diploma through the school system and was able to graduate and receive his diploma with the graduating class, even wearing a cap and gown. Don's retirement past time was sitting in his chair outside on Meacham Street waving to neighbors and those that passed by.Don is survived by his children and their spouses: Mike and Bonnie Neuman. Mary and Don Pansier, Matt and Chris Neuman, 6 grandchildren: Becki (Eric), Matt (Rachel) Amy (Trung), Jen (Nick), Katie, MacKenna (Dylan), 9 great-grandchildren: Brody, Lola, Sadie, Nora, Vince, Louis, Pierce, Rhys, and Sofia. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his sisters: Arletta (Irv) Lambert, Patricia "Pat" (Bill) Hansen, his brothers: Richard Neuman, Arnie (Joyce, Madeline, Nonie)In accordance with Don's wishes, private services will be held for the immediate family at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Burial at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy a Memorial Fund has been established in his name. The family would like to offer a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of New Perspective Senior Living and Unity Hospice for all of their loving care and compassion~ your kindness will never be forgotten.