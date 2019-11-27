|
|
Donald "Don" Zittlow
Town of Lawrence - Donald L. Zittlow, age 83 passed away on November 26, 2019. Don was born on May 17, 1936 the son of Edward and Elsie (Pagel) Zittlow. Don lived his entire life on the family farm in the Town of Lawrence. Don was proud to be the fourth generation to work the soil on behalf of his family. Don graduated from Wrightstown High School with the Class of 1954. After high school he completed the Farm Short Course at UW-Madison and as a young man he also served his country in the Army Reserves.
On May 22, 1960 Don married Darlene Van Vonderen of De Pere and together they raised their five children. Don always professed that the farm life was a great way to raise a family.
A passion of Don's was his Christian Faith. He was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Wrightstown where he served in multiple leadership roles. Don and Dar saw to it that all of their children were given the opportunity for parochial instruction including High School at Fox Valley Lutheran.
Don was a life-long participant in the 4-H program. First as a participant, then as leader and eventually as cheerleader for his children's and grandchildren's involvement. Don received a number of awards for his 4-H work including being a National 4-H Award winner in 1955 and the Wisconsin Holstein Breeder's Association "Outstanding Holstein Boy" in 1957. Don was passionate about the positive impact 4-H participation could have on the lives of young people. Don's favorite leadership phrase from 4-H was "you have to ENUNCIATE AND PROJECT!"
Don Learned compassion and service at a young age having to help care for his older brother, Darrell, who was afflicted with Cerebral Palsy. Don talked about Darrell up till the last day he could converse.
Another passion of Don's was participating in the Brown County Fair. He showed cattle for over 70 years, was a Dairy Superintendent for many years, and had entries from his garden at the Fair this past summer. The Fair never came at a "Good Time" considering all of the farm work that needed to be done but at Fair time that all stopped. Don kept up-to-date on innovations in the dairy industry and was an early proponent of using free stalls and a milking parlor. For several years, Don and Dar hosted foreign exchanges students that were enrolled in the Short Course program at UW-Madison. He was known for his extensive knowledge of dairy sires and had a knack for improving his herds milk production through selective breeding.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene, his brother Darrell, his parents and his in laws, Sylvester and Caroline Van Vonderen.
Don is survived by his children; Scott Zittlow, Suamico, Beth (Marty) Coel, Howard, Rev. Todd (Kristanya) Zittlow, St. Peters, MO, Michael (Becky) Zittlow, Denmark and Niki (Anthony) Cappelle, Greenleaf, grandchildren; Matt, Kaylee, Skyler, Kathryn, Brandon, Samantha and Jules. Don is further survived by his sister in law, Marilyn (Dr. Eric) Nelson, Celina, OH, and his brother in law, Les (Peggy Welsh) Van Vonderen, Allouez.
Family and friends may gather on Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 437 Turner Street, Wrightstown, from 3:00pm until 7:00pm. Visitation will continue again on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at church at 12:00noon until 2:45pm with a service to follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Mike Gehl officiating.
The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Bellin Health Hospital on the fifth and fourth floor for their extraordinary care for Don in his last days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019