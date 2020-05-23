|
|
Donna Arendt
Howard - Donna Arendt, age 82, passed away May 7, 2020 with her loving husband at her side. The daughter of the late Lawrence and Esther (Miller) Liebergen was born June 20, 1937 in De Pere, WI. She married Dale Arendt on June 20, 1957 in Little Rock Arkansas. Donna loved her outdoor flower garden and enjoyed painting ceramics and always loved her date night with the love of her life, Dale, on Saturday night.
Surviving Donna is her loving husband, Dale, who passed away just six days after her; son Steven (Debra) Arendt and their children Broderic and Brennan; daughter Debi (Dave) Hintz; brothers-in-law: David (Laurel) Arendt and Dan Arendt; sister-in-law Barb (Bob Frye) Machon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Esther; mother-in-law and father-in-law Mabel and Raphael Arendt; brother-in-law Dennis Arendt; godchild David Kapalin and her dog Fiji.
A private graveside was held for both Dale and Donna at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to SouthernCare Hospice and New Perspectives for all their wonderful support and care.
A special thank you also to Danny for all your visits and bringing mom her favorite food.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020