Donna Bolssen
Green Bay - Donna Bolssen, 81, passed away Wednesday, October, 21, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1939, in Duck Creek to William and Lola (Hussin) Caelwarts.
Donna married Roger Bolssen on April 9, 1963, in Galena, IL. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards and fishing up north. Donna loved taking care of her granddaughters and watching them play softball.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Roger; her son, Todd (Nicole) Bolssen; her granddaughters, MacKensie and Julia; her siblings, Claude (Pat) Caelwarts, Rose Diring, Jerry (Pat) Caelwarts, Roger Caelwarts, Melvin (Doris) Caelwarts; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Michelle; her parents; and her siblings, Anthony Calewarts, Geraldine Fonder, Carol Rentmaster, Terry Caelwarts, Rick Caelwarts, Madeline Caelwarts.
A private family service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Family of Donna Bolssen and they will be forwarded on.