Donna Felton
1935 - 2020
Donna Felton

Seymour - Donna Marie Felton, 85, Seymour, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born March 29, 1935, to the late John and Minnie (Berndt) Bergan. After Donna graduated from Bonduel High School, she moved to Appleton, where she worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital. While Donna was living in Appleton, she met Michael Felton at the Cinderella Dance Hall where they danced and spent time with friends. Donna married Mike on January 9, 1960, and they settled on the Felton family farm in Black Creek. Donna became a full-time homemaker and mother to her two children, Steven and Susan. Donna and Mike were married for 60 years and 8 months.

Donna was an active member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Black Creek where she loved singing in the choir and helping with church dinners.

Donna is survived by her husband, Michael; one son, Steven Felton; one daughter, Susan (Joseph) Biese; four grandchildren: Westley (Angela) Biese, Tiffany Biese, Justin Biese (special friend, Heather Elbe), and Tyler (Xuewei Liang) Biese; and two great-grandsons: Eli and Ethan Biese. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Betty Sears, Esther (Jim) Zimmer, and Violet Brown-Luebke.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, John and Minnie Bergan; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joe and Ann Felton; brothers-in-law: David Sears, Roger Halbach, and Roy Felton; and one sister-in-law, Helen Halbach.

The family extends a sincere thank you to the staff of Forest Glen for all their care, love and compassion they provided to Donna over the years she was a resident. Also, a big thank you to the 8th floor medical staff of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center and ThedaCare at Home Hospice, who showed Donna and her family care and compassion during her final days.

Friends may call at St. John's United Church of Christ Church, 101 S. Clark Street (corner of Clark and Burdick Streets), Black Creek, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, Rev. Moira Finley officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Appleton. Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home, Seymour, is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Due to the ongoing public health situation, social distancing rules will be in effect at the visitation and funeral. The church requests that you wear a mask, as you are able, and sit according to the pew markings. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and keep the family in your prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Services in Seymour would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.muehlboettcher.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
