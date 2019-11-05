Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Gantz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Gantz


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Gantz Obituary
Donna Gantz

Crivitz - Donna M. Gantz, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on October 24, 1935, to the late Nicholas and Irene (Pauls) Edges. Donna was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph Academy. On November 6, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart Ronald G. Gantz at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. They were one day away from sharing 65 loving years of marriage together. Donna had a passion for crafting ceramic artworks, for over 40 years she made many pieces for family and friends, who always loved receiving her homemade gifts. Dancing was a favorite hobby that Donna and her husband Ronn were able to do for much of their life together. She also was an avid Green Bay Packer's fan and enjoyed playing bingo with many of her friends.

She is survived by her husband, Ronn; her children, Theresa (Mike) Harrison, Gerald (Sue) Gantz, Connie (Raymond Maxwell) Gantz, and John (Linda) Gantz; grandchildren, Kristine Engelbert, Courtney Chlopek, Sarah Gantz, Tyler Gantz, Erica Lawlor, Renee Gantz-Nett, Patricia Quade, Justin Gantz, Trevor Gantz, JoAnna Gantz, Samuel Gantz, and Landon Gantz; great-grandchildren, Carson, Finley, Wyatt, Benson, Rowenn, and Elizabeth Mae.

Donna was preceded in death by her son, Ronald L. Gantz.

Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Sr. Pat Vanden Bergh will preside. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at New Care Convalescent Center in Crivitz, for all the care and compassion they gave to Donna and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -