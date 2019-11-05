|
Donna Gantz
Crivitz - Donna M. Gantz, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on October 24, 1935, to the late Nicholas and Irene (Pauls) Edges. Donna was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph Academy. On November 6, 1954, she married her high school sweetheart Ronald G. Gantz at St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church. They were one day away from sharing 65 loving years of marriage together. Donna had a passion for crafting ceramic artworks, for over 40 years she made many pieces for family and friends, who always loved receiving her homemade gifts. Dancing was a favorite hobby that Donna and her husband Ronn were able to do for much of their life together. She also was an avid Green Bay Packer's fan and enjoyed playing bingo with many of her friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ronn; her children, Theresa (Mike) Harrison, Gerald (Sue) Gantz, Connie (Raymond Maxwell) Gantz, and John (Linda) Gantz; grandchildren, Kristine Engelbert, Courtney Chlopek, Sarah Gantz, Tyler Gantz, Erica Lawlor, Renee Gantz-Nett, Patricia Quade, Justin Gantz, Trevor Gantz, JoAnna Gantz, Samuel Gantz, and Landon Gantz; great-grandchildren, Carson, Finley, Wyatt, Benson, Rowenn, and Elizabeth Mae.
Donna was preceded in death by her son, Ronald L. Gantz.
Friends may gather at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St, on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the Funeral Services at 11:00 a.m. Sr. Pat Vanden Bergh will preside. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at New Care Convalescent Center in Crivitz, for all the care and compassion they gave to Donna and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019