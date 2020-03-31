Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Donna Hauser


1928 - 2020
Donna Hauser Obituary
Donna Hauser

Howard - Donna M. Hauser, 91, passed away Friday, March 27,2020.

She was born on June 8,1928 in Appleton, WI.

Donna is survived by her children Debbie Hauser and Dan (Debbie), grandchildren Tricia Demeny (Dave), Andy Bakran, Katie (Matthew) Priest, Bob (Rachel) Hauser, Tim (Megan) Hauser, Avery (Jackie) Thomas and many great-grandchildren as well as her sister, Pat Santkuyl and nieces and nephews.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband Bob, parents, brother, and grandchild Darin Demeny.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Reception of Green Bay. To leave message of sympathy or to share a remembrance with the family please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

Memorials should go to https://www.diabetes.org
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
