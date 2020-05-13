|
|
Donna Jandrin
Casco - Donna (Madonna Laurent) Jandrin, age 84, died May 11, 2020. She was born May 17, 1935 at home to the late Theophile (Chuff) and Eunice (Boucher) Laurent.
She married her high school sweetheart, Russell Jandrin, on May 30, 1956. They were married for 54 years and together they raised five children on the family farm. Russell preceded her in death on August 3, 2010.
Donna graduated from Casco High School in 1953. She furthered her education at Door-Kewaunee County Teacher College. Her teaching career started in several 1st-8th grade rural schools. When the Luxemburg and Casco school districts combined, she planned and coordinated the bus routes for the district, then was a teacher's aide at the elementary level, also tutoring many students throughout the years. After 45 years working in the Luxemburg-Casco School district, she retired in the year 2000. During retirement she continued to enjoy being involved taking tickets for many high school sporting events.
Her faith and family were important to her all her life. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and was a member of the Casco Lioness & St Peter's Lincoln choir for many years. Anyone who knew Donna, knew she was always busy. Russell and Donna especially liked to travel and follow their children and grandchildren's sporting and school activities.
Survivors include her children, Mike (Carol), DePere, Julie (Mike) Fameree, Green Bay, Jill (Paul) Dalebroux, Mark (Tracey), both of Luxemburg, Daughter-in-Law, Sue Jandrin, Norfolk, Virginia. Further survived by grandchildren and step-grandchildren; Dana (Matt) Thibodeau, Tracy (Josh) Crowe, Scott (Jamie) Jandrin, Jon (Lacey) Jandrin, Andy (Taylor) Fameree, Amy Fameree, Adam (Courtney) Dalebroux, Eric and Ellen Dalebroux, Jacob (special friend Hailee) and Mitchell Jandrin, Crystal (Jeremiah) Earley, and Betsy Scherb; great-grandchildren; Kinley, Lauren, Bronson, Mathis, Gabriel, Morgan, Tessa, Luke, Della, Harrison, and Brooks. Also, further survived by brothers, Dan (Chris) Laurent and Doug (Val) Laurent, Sisters-in-law and Brother-in-law, Becky Laurent, Joan Breaker, Germaine (Min) & Duke Krabbe.
Besides her husband Russell and parents, she was preceded in death by their son Jim, brother Donald Laurent, sister Sharie Falkowski, in-laws, Russell's parents (Libbie and John Jandrin), Max Falkowski, Harold Breaker, Roland & Vernal Annoye and great-granddaughter, Maeryn.
Due to COVID-19 a private family visitation will be held. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am Friday, May 15, 2020 with Fr. Daniel Schuster officiating. The Mass will be live-streamed from Holy Trinity Catholic Church - Casco on the Holy Trinity School Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/holytrinitycascoschool/. Entombment will take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd in Green Bay. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Donna's name. Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home is assisting the family, Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
Donna's family extends a special thank you to the ENTIRE wonderful staff at Autumn Fields and Heartland Hospice. You became part of our family and we are forever grateful for the care and concern for Mom and our family. Also thanks to the many family and friends who have prayed and supported us on this journey with her health issues and during these difficult times.
Mom, you are finally 'going home'!
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 13 to May 17, 2020