Donna LeurquinSuring - Donna Rae Leurquin, age 85, from Suring Wisconsin, passed away after a short illness in Cape Coral, Florida on November 23rd, 2020.She was born August 4, 1935 to the late Omer and Anna Maus of Green Bay. Donna worked for Diana Manufacturing until her retirement.She enjoyed her life up north back in the woods watching many different species of birds. She loved to read and enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren.Donna married Charles Leurquin Sr. in November of 1953. They were married for 56 years before Charles passed away in 2009. Donna and Charles spent many years up north, and devoted one day each week traveling to Green Bay for shopping and doctor's appointments. On the way home, they would stop at St. Vincent De Paul and every rummage sale they could find.Donna was preceded in death by her oldest son Donald in 2005; her two brothers, Dewayne and Donald; 5 brothers-in-law, Frances, Jimmy, Ronald Haworth, Don Horkman and Dennis Gerlikovski; and 6 sisters-in-law, Betty, Jackie, Mary Ann Gerou, Florence Hayworth, Dorthy Kinney and Marie Maus.Donna is survived by her children, Charles Jr. (Sharon), John (Marge), Anna (Rick) Olson, Jerry (Donna) and Robbie (Sue); 3 brothers, Darold (Jamie), Andy (Bonnie) and Chuck (Barb) Maus; two sisters, Joan Horkman and Diane Camfield; 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley and Charlotte; 2 brothers-in-law, Pat Kinney and Jerry Camfield; her daughter-in-law Lisa Leurquin; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of next year at Malcore West Funeral Home, 1530 W Mason St, Green Bay.Cards and condolences can be sent to Anna Olson:3907 S.W. 9th Avenue Unit 114Cape Coral, FL 33914