Donna M. Dalebroux



Green Bay - Donna M. Dalebroux, 82, passed away on Thursday morning, August 27, 2020.



Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will take place at St. Odiles Catholic Cemetery, Thiry Daems. THE FAMILY REQUESTS THOSE IN ATTENDANCE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING. A full obituary will appear in Sunday's Edition.









