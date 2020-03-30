|
Donna M. Fiel
DePere - Donna Mary (Motkowski) Fiel, 58, of DePere, Wisconsin, went to be with her heavenly Father Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Donna was born November 6, 1961 in Marinette, WI., daughter of Chester and Jane (Kniskern) Motkowski (Devine)
A graduate of Peshtigo High School in 1980, she attended UW-Green Bay and NWTC earning an associate degree in physical therapy. Donna worked in that field for over 20 years, making many lives healthier and happier with her loving care. On September 5, 1997, Donna married her soul mate John Fiel at St. Mary Church in DePere. Known for her kind, compassionate spirit, and great sense of humor, she was uplifting to all who were around her. Always reaching out to family and friends she was the glue that kept everyone informed and connected. Hobbies included cooking, especially for gatherings of family and friends, camping, road trips, and the Packers. Donna was a devoted caregiver to her daughter Eliza, husband John, and her mother Jane.
Donna is survived by devoted husband, John; warm-hearted daughter, Eliza; mother, Jane Devine; one brother, Todd and Denise Motkowski; aunts and uncles, Paul and Amy Massio, Ted Kniskern, Randy and Judy Ehlers, Helen Kniskern, Lois Kniskern; and many loving cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her father Chester and step-father, Bob Devine.
Due to the Corona pandemic private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo.
At a later date a public memorial service will be announced by Berth and Rosenthal Funeral Home of Peshtigo.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020