Donna M. Marble-Detampel
DePere - Donna M. Marble-Detampel age 88 passed away Sunday November 22, 2020 at Sage Meadows Assisted Living in DePere. Donna was born July 7, 1932 to the late Joe and Myrtle (Ohlson) Marcelini in Iron Mountain, MI. On October 14, 1953 she married the late Merrill Marble who passed away August 5, 1991. In February 1995 she married the late Donald Detampel Sr. who passed away January 25, 2001. Donna was a beautician and employed at Carolyn's Salon from 1968 until her retirement in 2009. She loved helping people, spending time with family and volunteering at church.
Survivors include: one son-in-law, David DeBeck; four grandchildren, Nikki (Jason) Appleton, Nea (Doug) Maurer, Jesse Marble and Erin Thomas (Nick); fourteen great-grandchildren, Casandra (Fiancé, Gustav), Jacob (Allyson), Collin, Logan, Alexandra, Trevor, Madelyn, Hayden, Niccolo, Carson, Easton, Josephine, Lawson and Cashton; One brother, Douglas Marcelini (Sharon); one sister. Virgie Pirlot (Stan) along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; Joe and Myrtle Marcelini; husbands, Merrill Marble, Donald Detampel Sr.; One daughter, Linda DeBeck; one son, Ricky Marble; one sister, Darlene (Larry) Lidbeck; one brother-in-law, Donald Pirlot; one sister-in-law, Doreen Marcelini.
Visitation for Donna will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann
Seton Catholic Church, 2771 Oakwood Drive, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial of Donna's cremated remains will be at Aurora Cemetery in Aurora, Wisconsin. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Donna's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Sage Meadows Assisted Living in DePere.