1/1
Donna M. Pearce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna M. Pearce

Green Bay - Donna Pearce, age of 60 of Green Bay, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. She passed away in Aztec, NM with her sister. Donna was born in Green Bay, WI on June 6, 1960 to Ervin and Gladys Ambrosius.

Donna moved to Florida after high school, where she met her loving husband George. They married on September 11, 1982 and raised two amazing children.

Donna spent her career working in childhood education. First as a substitute teacher with the Polk County School Board, and then as a franchise owner for CompuChild, kids computer classes.

Donna was full of life and energy! You would always know she was around when you heard her contagious laughter. She was a person that could take something from boring and change it into something fun. Just look at all the earrings, necklaces, and painted rocks she made over the years, they would show her personality and don't forget all the "groovy" shirts and hats that she would wear. She loved taking crazy adventures, especially her family and sister trips! She also loved spending time with her family, two grandsons, and her grand puppies.

Donna is survived by: her husband George Pearce, son Michael Pearce, daughter Kristen Pearce, her two adoring grandsons Wyatt and Jase Pearce, and 11 loving brothers and sisters.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Gladys Ambrosius, and her infant sister.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Green Bay Press-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved