Donna M. PearceGreen Bay - Donna Pearce, age of 60 of Green Bay, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020. She passed away in Aztec, NM with her sister. Donna was born in Green Bay, WI on June 6, 1960 to Ervin and Gladys Ambrosius.Donna moved to Florida after high school, where she met her loving husband George. They married on September 11, 1982 and raised two amazing children.Donna spent her career working in childhood education. First as a substitute teacher with the Polk County School Board, and then as a franchise owner for CompuChild, kids computer classes.Donna was full of life and energy! You would always know she was around when you heard her contagious laughter. She was a person that could take something from boring and change it into something fun. Just look at all the earrings, necklaces, and painted rocks she made over the years, they would show her personality and don't forget all the "groovy" shirts and hats that she would wear. She loved taking crazy adventures, especially her family and sister trips! She also loved spending time with her family, two grandsons, and her grand puppies.Donna is survived by: her husband George Pearce, son Michael Pearce, daughter Kristen Pearce, her two adoring grandsons Wyatt and Jase Pearce, and 11 loving brothers and sisters.Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Gladys Ambrosius, and her infant sister.