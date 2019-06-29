|
|
Donna Mae Doeren
Green Bay - Donna Mae Doeren, 62, died June 26, 2019. She was born July 26, 1956 to Norbert and Meryle Doeren in Green Bay.
Donna was a fun loving person who always kept us on our toes. She loved music, especially Elvis, and all things purple. She loved going out to eat, shopping and going to all community events. She will be missed.
She is survived by her siblings, Gary (Sandy) Doeren, Douglas (Sharon) Doeren, Ida (Jim) Van Gheem, Michelle Linssen, Darlene (Bill) Larson, and many nieces and nephews.
Donna's family would especially like to thank all of her caregivers for the many years of such compassionate care. The kindness and special care you showed Donna is so greatly appreciated. You were as much her family as we were, if not more.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2019