|
|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
|
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
|
Wake
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
View Map
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
|
Visitation
View Map
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Funeral Mass
View Map
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
|
Donna Mae Mroczynski
1937 - 2019
|
|
|
Donna Mae Mroczynski
Pulaski - Donna Mae (Geske) Mroczynski, 82, Pulaski, surrounded by her loving husband Ray and two children, Michael and Cheryl, joined her infant son, David, and our Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Josephine (Thiesen) Geske was born February 22, 1937, in New London and was a 1955 graduate of Washington High School. During high school Donna worked as a Nurses Aide, which began her 60-year career in the nursing profession. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee as a Registered Nurse. Donna worked at St. Mary's and St. Francis Hospitals in Milwaukee before she went to Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay, where she worked for 35 years until she retired at the age of 65.
On September 30, 1961, Donna married Raymond Mroczynski at Assumption BVM Church in Pulaski. They lived in Milwaukee for seven years where their children were born, and then moved to Pulaski and made it their home. They cherished being together for 58 years.
Donna, with her big smile and friendly personality, was well liked and well-respected by her family, friends and community. She was a kind, compassionate and generous person who made everyone feel welcome; she always put the needs of others before herself. The warmth and kindness that she showed others was genuine. Her generosity and determination to make things right, or at least better, will be missed by all who knew her. Donna treasured her many friendships and made everyone feel valued and appreciated. After many years as a nurse, family and friends would often tap her medical knowledge and/or experience and ask for her thoughts and opinions.
Ray describes Donna as the epitome of a selfless volunteer. She kept herself busy by always giving of herself. She and her friend, Pat Kind, coordinated telephone calls, appointments, food and refreshments for the Red Cross blood drive in Pulaski every other month. She set up Bingo games with snacks for the elderly on a monthly basis, would go singing with a group of ladies to entertain the elderly, helped with funeral dinners always bringing cakes, gathered cake mixes, frosting, plates and napkins for the Golden House in Green Bay, helped serve dinner at St. John's Homeless Shelter in Green Bay, volunteered on Poppy Days with the American Legion Auxiliary, and helped make and deliver blankets to the veterans at the King Veterans Home in Waupaca. Donna also worked with Ray and the American Legion at Polka Days at the entrance gate and with the Knights of Columbus in the food stand. She helped Ray with the Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, volunteered with the Pulaski Historical Society and also worked alongside Ray setting up the WWI display at the Museum in Pulaski. The couple was awarded a certificate of recognition for their dedication of time and efforts to the Historical Society. Her volunteerism didn't go unnoticed, as in 2010 she received the "Our Lady of Good Council Award" from the Council of Catholic Women. Donna valued being a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 337 and Council of Catholic Women at Assumption B.V.M. Parish.
Donna loved to send out greeting cards to family, friends and acquaintances for all occasions. Ray would tease her that he would need to get a part time job just so they could buy all those greeting cards and stamps that she would need to send out.
Donna was an excellent cook and baker. She loved to try many different recipes from her bookcase full of cook books. She was always preparing food for the men to take along on any of their outdoor activities especially for hunting when she would make everyone's favorite dishes. They would eat like kings for the week. She would whip up her famous Angel Food cake for any occasion, especially for birthdays; you just needed to let her know if you wanted white, chocolate or mixed.
Donna relished traveling with Ray to Alaska, Poland, Canada, Hawaii, and taking a Caribbean cruise, and traveling with the kids on their family vacations to see all 50 states. She always seemed to catch the biggest fish on their fishing trips.
She also enjoyed attending the monthly Bellin retiree luncheons and reminiscing with her nursing friends.
Donna is survived by her husband, Ray, Pulaski; her son, Michael (Kory) Mroczynski, Girdwood, AK; her daughter, Cheryl (Randy) Cieslewicz, Menomonee Falls; four grandchildren: Alex (fiancée Brianna), Eau Claire, and Kailee, Cami, and Ty, all of Menomonee Falls. She is further survived by her sister, Margaret (Ken) Floyd, San Bruno, CA; one step-brother, George (Leone) Humblet, Hartland; sisters-in-law: Dorothy Mroczynski and Phylis Mroczynski, Pulaski, along with many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws: Peter and Mary Mroczynski; her infant son, David; brother, Keith Geske; sister, Eileen (Norb Norder and Tom Flanagan); step-sister, Carol Johnson; nephew, Steve Norder; nephew and godchild, Kenneth Geske; sisters-in-law: Lucille (Richard) Liss, Arlene (Don) Marnocha, Alice (Roland) DeBaker, Celine (Larry) Dominiczak, and Phyllis Mroczynski, brother in laws Daniel Mroczynski and Gerald Mroczynski, nephew, William Liss; and niece, Ellen Baran.
Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Marnocha Funeral Home, 186 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The American Legion Auxiliary Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. The Parish Wake Service with the Council of Catholic Women will take place at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski Street, Pulaski. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding, Fr. James Esser, O.F.M., and Fr. Brendan Wroblewski, O.F.M., concelebrating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery with a tribute by the Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank the Unity Hospice team of Cindy, Tina, Ashley & Nicole for their compassionate care of Donna. All of her nurses, CNAs, social worker and chaplain from Unity Hospice did a fantastic job providing comfort and support. A special thank you to all who visited her during her illness and showered her with overwhelming love, flowers, food, gifts, cards and friendship.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from June 28 to June 30, 2019