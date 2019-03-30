|
Donna Mae Vander Linden
Brillion - Donna Mae Vander Linden, age 84, of Brillion, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Garrow Villa.
Donna Mae was born on November 12, 1934 in Green Bay, daughter of the late Joseph and Louise (Mertens) Van Ess. She was a graduate of Green Bay East High School, class of 1953. Donna Mae married Donald F. Vander Linden at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay on November 12, 1955. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2009. She and Don farmed for many years. Donna Mae also worked at the Brillion Iron Works, Gold Bond Ice Cream, and Krueger International until her retirement. She was an amazing baker, known for her bread and cookies. She enjoyed their traditions of church and fried chicken on Sundays, playing cards, polka dancing with Don, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: David John (Lorraine) of Greenleaf, Dennis and special friend Peggy Monroe of Brillion, Douglas James and special friend Antonette Buchinger of Appleton, and Danielle Jean Kohlman of Denmark; 11 grandchildren: Jason (Holly), Dana (Andy) Rank, Bonnie (Carl) Vander Linden-Last, June (Dennis) Phillips, Ryan, Travis, Brandon, Joshua, and Tori, Amanda, and Gavin Kohlman; six great-grandchildren: Audrey, Alison, Adam, Annabelle, Seth, and Charisma; one sister: Bernice Steinberger; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law and mother-in-law: August and Frances (Hoffmann Vander Linden, a son, Daniel James, her siblings and in-laws: Helen (Gordon) Debruh, Julian "Boy" (Rosemary) Van Ess, Rita (Bob) Abts, Joseph (Gloria) Van Ess, Lorraine (Donald) Lafave, Shirley (Rudolph) Smith, Jackie (James) Leurquin, Bud Van Ess, a twin infant brother, Donald "Donny Van Ess, Jerry Steinberger Sr. and other relatives.
Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Tom Pomeroy. Burial will be in Kasson Evergreen Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Wieting Funeral Home in Brillion on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A prayer service will conclude the evening visitation. The visitation will continue Tuesday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019