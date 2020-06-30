Donna Murrell
Donna Murrell

Green Bay - Donna M. Murrell, 88, passed away June 28, 2020.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. A short prayer service will take place at 5:00.

Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Murrell family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com for a full obituary and to extend online condolences.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
03:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
3
Prayer Service
05:00 PM
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
