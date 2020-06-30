Donna Murrell
Green Bay - Donna M. Murrell, 88, passed away June 28, 2020.
Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020. A short prayer service will take place at 5:00.
Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Murrell family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com for a full obituary and to extend online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.