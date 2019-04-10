|
Donna Reinkober
Green Bay - Donna Reinkober, 87, passed away very peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1931, in Jacksonport, to Clarence and Mary Rose (Keller) La Plante.
Donna graduated from St. Joseph Academy, Class of 1949. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education from UW-Oshkosh, and her Master's Degree in Education from University of Minnesota. Donna was a devoted teacher who loved children and was an elementary education teacher for 40 years. She taught 10 years in Omro, MN and 30 years in Columbia Heights, MN until illness caused her to retire.
On August 17, 1968, she married Robert "Bob" Reinkober in Hopkins, MN. She loved to golf, play cards, go to the casino, and travel throughout the United States.
Donna is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert; her siblings, Darryl "Bud" La Plante, and Louise (Pyle) Swiecichowski; nephew, Roger (Barbara) La Plante; niece, Amy (Manny) Ortiz; nephew, Jim (Paula) Pyle; nephew, Robert (Jean) Pyle; niece, Bonnie Taylor; and many great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Clarence Jr. (Mariel) La Plante and Roger La Plante; two sisters, Mary Lou Popelka and Mona Morrow; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann La Plante.
Family will greet relatives and friends at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 13, followed by the Funeral Service at 12 noon. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of Rebekah Haven for their kind and compassionate care to Donna.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019