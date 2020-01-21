Services
Donna Walker Obituary
Green Bay - Donna A. (Vania) Walker, 87, Green Bay resident, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. She was born on Aug. 7, 1932, in Algoma, WI, to the late John and Viola (Cayemberg) Vania. Donna was a graduate of Algoma High School. On February 14, 1953, Donna married Ernest Walker in Algoma. She was a very devoted wife and mother of seven. She cherished all the time spent with her family always looking forward to the next get together or family outing. Donna will be remembered for her selfless and loving nature.

Donna will be missed by her 7 children, Kim (Brenda) Walker, Michael Walker (Kaare Pies), Mary Walker (Mike VanBoxel), Jane (Doug) Larscheid, Lori Walker, John (Julie) Walker and David (Jodie) Walker; 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; 3 siblings, Gloria March, John Vania and Raymond Vania; and many nieces, nephews and all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Donna is preceded in death by siblings, Gladys Krueger, Mae Dreier, Lloyd Vania and James Vania.

Visitation will be at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Ln., from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, with Rev. Robert Rhyner officiating the Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m., noon. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
