Donovan Hagen
Lakewood - Donovan "Don" J. Hagen, 73, of Lakewood, WI passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the William S Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison. Don was born July 11, 1945 in Wabeno, WI the son of Carl and Christine (Andersen) Hagen. He was united in marriage to Marlene (Cornell) November 11, 1967 in Howard, WI. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam War. He is a member of the American Legion Post Sylvan #44, Wabeno, and the DVM. Don was a volunteer Firefighter in Howard for many years. He loved fishing, hunting, bowling and specially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving Don are his wife of 51 years, Marlene; daughter, Kim (Tony) Destiche, Sobieski, WI; son Tim Hagen, Sobieski, WI; grandchildren, Lindsey and Devin.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Celebration of Life will be held from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home in Wabeno, WI.
We would like to thank all the Doctors and Staff at the Oscar Johnson VA Medical Center, Iron Mountain for the three years of compassion and care of our father and the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital, Madison Hospice for the special care of our father until the end.
Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019