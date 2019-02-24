Services
Suminski Weber Hill Funeral Home
1768 Oconto Avenue
Wabeno, WI 54566
(715) 473-3131
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
3:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Suminski Weber Hill Funeral Home
1768 Oconto Avenue
Wabeno, WI 54566
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donovan Hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donovan Hagen


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donovan Hagen Obituary
Donovan Hagen

Lakewood - Donovan "Don" J. Hagen, 73, of Lakewood, WI passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the William S Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Madison. Don was born July 11, 1945 in Wabeno, WI the son of Carl and Christine (Andersen) Hagen. He was united in marriage to Marlene (Cornell) November 11, 1967 in Howard, WI. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam War. He is a member of the American Legion Post Sylvan #44, Wabeno, and the DVM. Don was a volunteer Firefighter in Howard for many years. He loved fishing, hunting, bowling and specially loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving Don are his wife of 51 years, Marlene; daughter, Kim (Tony) Destiche, Sobieski, WI; son Tim Hagen, Sobieski, WI; grandchildren, Lindsey and Devin.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Celebration of Life will be held from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Weber-Hill Funeral Home in Wabeno, WI.

We would like to thank all the Doctors and Staff at the Oscar Johnson VA Medical Center, Iron Mountain for the three years of compassion and care of our father and the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital, Madison Hospice for the special care of our father until the end.

Weber-Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences for the family may be directed to www.weberhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now