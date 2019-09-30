Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Willebrord Catholic Church
209 S. Adams St
Green Bay, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Willebrord Catholic Church
209 S. Adams St
Green Bay, WI
Dorie Henquinet


1932 - 2019
Dorie Henquinet Obituary
Dorie Henquinet

Green Bay - Doris "Dorie" M. Henquinet, 87, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on March 31, 1932, to William and Irene (Reinhard) Kropp.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S. Adams St. Green Bay, from 9:00 am until 10:30 am, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am with the Rev. Andrew G. Cribben O. Praem officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
