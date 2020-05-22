|
Dorine Kramp
Seymour - Dorine A. Kramp passed quietly on May 14, 2020 at age 96 after a short stay at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour, WI. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, nurse and friend.
Dorine was born on February 17, 1924 in Hamtramck, MI to John and Gladys (Wilk) Szymanek. She graduated from Hamtramck High School, completed nursing school and began her nursing career with Grace Hospital in Detroit, MI. During WWII, Dorine was a "Rosie the Riveter", where she assembled airplane wings on B-17 Bombers, and served as a member of the Navy WAVES, a non-enlisted division of the United States Naval Reserve. On April 19, 1947, Dorine married the love of her life, Theodore "Ted" Kramp. The couple lived in Dearborn Heights, MI where they raised a family of three children, followed by Livonia, MI while Dorine continued her nursing career at Botsford General Hospital. There she worked as an ER Staff Nurse, Head Nurse, Department Head and Clinical Director of Nursing before being named the Director of Nursing Service - Emergency Department.
Towards the end of their careers, Dorine and Ted built a lake home in Brighton, MI, where they enjoyed the water and sunshine. After retirement, they moved to Daytona Beach, FL where Dorine continued to work, but this time as a volunteer at Halifax Hospital. As an avid collector of antiques and medical artifacts, a portion of her collection is now on permanent display at the hospital in the "Dorine Kramp RN" room. In 1992, the couple began spending summers in Egg Harbor (Door County), WI, and after the death of her husband in 2008, Dorine spent the next eleven years living in Northeast Wisconsin near her daughter, Tina.
Dorine is survived by her children: Mark (Mary) Kramp and Christina Kramp Hauge; as well as her grandchildren: Amy (Josh) Bohannon, Matt (Michele) Kramp, Amanda Hauge (Gordon Dodson) and Molly Hauge (Kyle) McCauley. She is loved by her great grandchildren: Madeline, Ella, Vivienne and Declan; and her great great grandchild, Winston. She also leaves behind two siblings: Rosemary Hartman and John Szymanek, in addition to many nieces and nephews.
Dorine was preceded in death by her adoring husband, Theodore Kramp; son, Christopher Kramp; and son-in-law, Michael Hauge; as well as three siblings: Eugene Szymanek, Janet Herring and Robert Szymanek.
Those who knew Dorine professionally will remember her as determined, intelligent, affectionate and generous. She was a pioneer of her generation who earned respect, admiration and love from her patients and colleagues as she worked tirelessly to provide the very best care. Those who knew Dorine personally will dearly miss her loving kindness and adventurous spirit. Her greatest joy came from playing with her grandchildren, who nicknamed her "Dickens" for her spark and fun-loving soul. Whether it be a trip to visit her at the lake, beach or bay, family and friends could always count on being smothered in hugs and lipstick kisses.
Dorine's family would like to send a heartfelt Thank You to the staff and friends at Woodside Independent Living, Forest Glen, Good Shepherd Services and Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home for their kindness and wonderful care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020