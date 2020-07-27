Doris Ann HaenGreen Bay - Doris Ann Haen, 85, Green Bay resident, entered peacefully into eternal rest of natural causes on Saturday, July 25th at a local nursing home. The daughter of the late John Cooney, Sr. and Mathilda (Vancampenhout) Cooney was born on May 6th, 1935. On July 9th, 1955 she married Gordon (Bud) Haen at St. Peter and Paul Church. Doris was employed at Schreiber Foods for many years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Peter and Paul Parish. Doris enjoyed swimming at the CP Center and treats at Zesty's with good friends.She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, James and Mary Haen (Bellevue); one daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Steve Gentz (Suamico); and three grandchildren, Jessica, Jadyn, and Joshua Gentz. She is further survived by one brother, John (Dick) Cooney Jr.; one sister, Ethel (Toots) Phillips; two sisters in-law, Millie and Lucy Cooney; and one brother-in-law, Roy Haen.She was greeted in Heaven by her husband, Bud Haen; two sons, Gary and Chuck Haen; one grandson, Jared Gentz; two sisters, Eleanor Hendricks and Beatrice (Babe) Mielke; three brothers, Donald, Edward, and Robert Cooney; and many in-laws.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure the health and safety of Doris's friends and family, no services will be held at this time. Malcore Funeral Home East has been entrusted with assisting the family in making all arrangements. Entombment will be in the Allouez Chapel Mausoleum.A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Green Bay Health Services for the special care of Doris throughout the years.