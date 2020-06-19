Doris Bresser

Doris BresserGreen Bay - Doris Jean Bresser, age 95, of Green Bay, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Doris was born on June 25, 1924, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to the late Paul Sr. and Jessie (Rousseau) Alleger. On March 30, 1946, Doris was united in marriage to Brian Bresser in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a caregiver for Brian for over 25 years. After 47 years of marriage, Brian preceded her in death in 1993. She worked for General Electric during the war effort and was a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for several years. In 1995 Doris moved to Shawano and then to Green Bay in 2010.Doris is survived by her daughter, Gale (Jim) Barshaw of Green Bay; three grandchildren, Brian Bresser, Matthew Curtis, and Andrew Curtis; and four great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Eric, two sisters and one brother.Family services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be held in Williamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. Swedberg Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.