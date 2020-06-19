Doris I. DeCaster
Plymouth, MN - In loving memory of Doris I. (Johnson) DeCaster, age 91 who joined her beloved Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven on June 14, 2020. She died of complications related to progressive Congestive Heart Failure. Doris was born on August 31, 1928 in Edgar, Wisconsin to Alfred M. and Elva F. (Day) Johnson. She graduated from Green Bay West High School and worked in the West High School office and later for Hoberg Paper Company prior to her marriage. She married the love of her life, Hobart H. DeCaster, on September 20, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Green Bay, where both families were generational members. They had the joy of being married for over 50 years until his death in 2003. Years later, after Hobart had passed away, she said with a tear, "I love him still and always will!"
She was a prayerful woman who had a deep faith and a servant's heart. She demonstrated God's love by serving her husband, children, grandchildren and many friends in thoughtful and loving ways throughout her life. Doris always felt and said, "My husband and kids are my whole life. They have always been my priority." While Hobart was the pilot of the family, Doris was the heart. She and Hobart were members of Pilgrim Congregational Church in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin for many years. They moved to Ashwaubenon, "farm country" in 1956 where she resided for over 63 years. Much later once the residential growth had reached them, they conceived and developed beautiful neighborhoods surrounding them. They very much enjoyed their neighbors, many of whom became close friends and like extended family. In retirement, they spent winters in Naples, FL, where Doug eventually moved. Naples became a winter haven for all of the kids and grandkids who loved visiting them.
In her later years, she was cared for by her son, Paul, daughter in law, Kathy, and their 3 girls, who grew up next to Grama and Grampa. She also lived part time in Minneapolis, MN where she had loving care with daughter, Kay, near daughter, Janet, and son, Steve, and their families. She was always with family and was greatly loved! She spent her final year with wonderful care at SummerWood of Plymouth Assisted Living in Plymouth, Minnesota, very near her kids and grandkids, who enjoyed visiting her and having her over to their homes regularly. Both in Green Bay, and later in Minnesota, she also attended as many of her grandkids sporting and school events as possible. In addition, as a life-long Green Bay Packer's Football fan, she enjoyed viewing the games on television with all of the kids, dressed in green and gold, of course.
She will be greatly missed by her sons, Doug and wife, Susan, their son, Logan Paul, of Naples, Florida, Steve and wife, Darice, and their sons, Ethan and Henry, of Shoreview, MN, daughters, Kay Dobbs and her children, Jennifer, Erica, Steven and Melanie, of Long Lake, MN, Janet DeCaster and her daughters, Hannah and Julia (Perrin), of Medina, MN and daughter-in-law Kathy DeCaster of Green Bay, WI and her children, Anne Hubers and her husband, Scott, Kelly Mueller and husband, Peter, Claire Drevs and husband, Josh, and one great-granddaughter, Jillian Hope Hubers.
Doris was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hobart; her son, Paul Curtis; her infant son, Jon Evan; her son-in-law, Jeff Dobbs; her parents, Alfred and Elva Johnson; and siblings, Ben, Earl, Lois, and Annette Johnson.
Due to Covid-19 concerns and social-distancing requirements, a private funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM noon on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Relatives and friends who wish to view a live stream of Doris' services may visit www.lyndahl.com and click on her tribute page. Expressions of sympathy, photos and memories may also be shared on Doris' tribute page. Private burial will take place at Ft. Howard Cemetery, Green Bay, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name at Pilgrim Congregational Church for a memorial bench and garden beautification projects in the beautiful church garden in honor of Doris' love of gardening or Bellin Health Foundation in memory of Doris DeCaster, which will be directed to Cardiology.
The DeCaster family would like to express their gratitude to the staff and nurses of SummerWood of Plymouth Assisted Living for their love and care of Doris in the past year.
Jesus said to her, "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die" -John 11:25 (NIV)
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 19 to Jun. 22, 2020.