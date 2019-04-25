Doris J. Vander Meulen



Green Bay - Doris J. Vander Meulen, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital Green Bay. She was born on July 24, 1934 the daughter of the late Howard and Marjorie Rouse. At a young age Doris's mother passed and Howard married Lucy Lovelace, who raised her. Doris graduated from East High and furthered her education as an LPN at Neenah-Menasha Vocational School for Practical Nurses. She was united in marriage to Wayne Vander Meulen on May 3, 1958 at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, Green Bay. Doris worked at St. Mary's Hospital for over 30 years, retiring in 1993. She was a Lioness who especially enjoyed parking cars for Packer games, an antique club member, and was very active at Nativity of Our Lord Parish. After retirement she volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul, the Red Cross, and as a hospice aid. She treasured time spent with family.



Doris is survived by her husband, Wayne of 60 years; three children: Randy (Mary), Nancy (Greg) Matsen, and Jim (Brenda); nine grandchildren: five great-grandchildren; further survived by brothers, sisters and many relatives.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish, 2270 S. Oneida St. Green Bay, with Father Mike Ingold officiating. Friends and family may gather at the church from 9:00 am until the time of Mass. Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Green Bay. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary